Kim and Garcia struck out on their own to start Monse, which quickly grew to be a favorite of celebs like Selena Gomez, who tapped the label to create looks for her Revival tour — including a stunning bodysuit covered with $100,000 worth of Swarovski crystals. Monse has been racking up accolades since debuting — including CFDA Award and International Woolmark Prize nominations, so it's no surprise that the duo was asked to return to the label.