Amy Schumer Has An Awkward Sex Story To Share

If Amy Schumer ever decides to make a sequel to Trainwreck, she's got some funny sex stories on deck.
The 35-year-old comedian, who just pulled out of the live-action Barbie movie, got personal in a new interview with British Glamour, telling the magazine about an awkward oral sex moment between her and her boyfriend of more than one year, Ben Hanisch.
"I went down on Ben this morning and he yawned," Schumer revealed in the May issue, E! News reports. "It was an accident, but we were both just dying laughing. I'm happy, but obviously I was like, 'Fuck you!'
"When I'm down there, if it's more than a minute, it's his birthday or something," she joked. "But this morning it just happened — and then he yawned and it was a great excuse to stop."
Though Hanisch may want to start clocking in some extra sleep once this story makes the rounds, the couple appear to be going strong. Schumer couldn't resist gushing about Hanisch, who moved from Chicago to New York City to live with her.
"He's very protective of me," she shared. "Like, not overprotective, but if someone's taking pictures of me or filming in a restaurant, he'll start taking pictures of them.
"He's really cool," she continued. "It's not a problem to be around any of the sorts of people who are at these events. He takes it all in his stride. But when I say, 'Shall we get out of here?,' he's like, 'Yes!' I'm so lucky that I met him. And he hadn't seen any of my work before we met…"
Of course, a lot of people have seen Schumer's work, which is why she and her loved ones are now dealing with the pitfalls of fame.
"I'm conscious for the people I'm with," the Snatched star said of media attention. "Now when I go outside, I get photographed by the paparazzi. I'm not to the level of some people some actresses where it's constant tabloids, but it's enough that it's really uncomfortable."
