The Evolution Of Amy Schumer's Jokes

Amy Schumer loves to talk about things that make you cringe just as much as they make you laugh. Smelly vaginas? Great. Crude sexual experiences? A classic. Embarrassing drunk black-outs? An essential. She wants you to wrinkle your nose and close your eyes in disgust, while silently nodding along because you totally have been there. (Or somewhere near it.) And now she's back with another comedy special, this time on Netflix. Amy Schumer: The Leather Special will be streamable March 7, and one should be prepared to laugh. Hard.
But of course you already know that, because the 35-year-old has been making people laugh for a long time. But did you know that she got her start on a reality television series? One that many of you may not remember — Last Comic Standing. Or that she appeared in an Off-Broadway production called "Keeping Abreast?" Yet, here she is with a second solo comedy special (check out her first HBO one at the Apollo Theater if you haven't yet). So, how did she get from fourth place on a reality TV show in 2007, to being a New York Times best-selling author, Emmy-winning comedian, and Golden Globe-nominated actress? Through hard work and dirty jokes. Let's go through the life and times of Amy Schumer.