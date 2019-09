The Evolution Of Amy Schumer's Jokes

But of course you already know that, because the 35-year-old has been making people laugh for a long time. But did you know that she got her start on a reality television series? One that many of you may not remember — Last Comic Standing. Or that she appeared in an Off-Broadway production called " Keeping Abreast ?" Yet, here she is with a second solo comedy special (check out her first HBO one at the Apollo Theater if you haven't yet). So, how did she get from fourth place on a reality TV show in 2007, to being a New York Times best-selling author, Emmy-winning comedian, and Golden Globe-nominated actress? Through hard work and dirty jokes. Let's go through the life and times of Amy Schumer.