Fans Think Selena Gomez Might Have Shaded Ariana Grande

Selena Gomez might have done something a little shady to get more eyes on her Vogue cover.
The singer is featured on the magazine's April cover, and the accompanying profile is... something. (And if you're wondering, Gomez didn't discuss her rumored relationship with The Weeknd at all. She also refused to say Justin Bieber's name.)
It's totally understandable that Gomez would want fans to see her new magazine cover — and a video that's making its way around the internet hints that she'd go pretty far to promote the issue.
The clip features a figure who looks like Gomez moving the April Vogue issue to a more prominent display on a magazine stand. One of the casualties is the April issue of Cosmopolitan, which features Ariana Grande on the cover.
Selena Gomez covering a magazine stand with her new US Vogue magazine issue. ? pic.twitter.com/nVLvhUYVxq— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2017
Of course, we don't think Gomez actually meant to shade Grande, if that's even her in the video. She's probably just super excited about her first-ever Vogue cover — and she might not have even realized what other issues she was covering up. That didn't stop angry fans from reacting to the video, though.
@glorifyagb @PopCrave Is that why Selena out sold, out sang and has 4 Top 10 SOLO hits, while Ari has 2, oops guess Ari needs features— Selena's Revival (@SelenaIsAGift) March 22, 2017
But there doesn't seem to be any beef between the two pop stars. Last year, Grande praised Gomez for "taking some time off" from the public eye after her battle with lupus. "I just saw [Selena] come in, and I hugged her so tight," Grande told Entertainment Tonight in November, referring to Gomez's return at the AMAs, where she gave an emotional speech. "She looks like a princess."
Aside from their April magazine covers, the singers have something else in common these days, too. Nicki Minaj recently called them "low key savages" in an Instagram post, after both of them shared videos of themselves listening to her song "No Frauds." (Many people believe the stars' videos meant they were taking Minaj's side in her beef with Remy Ma.)
Refinery29 has reached out to a rep for Gomez about the video and will update this story when we obtain a response.
