Awkwafina (whose real name is Nora Lum) is a native New Yorker, so filming the spinoff Ocean's film in the city felt like not only home, but also a dream. "I feel like I've had a lot of experiences in my life and Ocean's Eight was the coolest," the 28-year-old told the magazine. "Basically it was a dream come true. It was a dream. They took a chance on me." The movie, for those unacquainted, is a comedy stacked with eight female leads. On that topic, she said "Women can be funny. We can do the same thing. I think for Ocean's I can't imagine anyone not wanting to see that movie, I mean just the cast."