The Stereotypical Roles Offered To Asian Actors Are So Offensive

Morgan Baila
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
On Tuesday, actor Kal Penn started tweeting out old scripts from his early days breaking out as an actor. Aww, throwback! And it's not even Thursday! Except, things get fucked up. Fast. In the thread of 14 tweets, Penn shares a selection of different roles he was offered, and each one is somehow more offensive than the last. With just a few honest screenshots on Twitter, Penn has opened up Pandora's box when it comes to writing and casting minority characters for television shows and movies.
The 39-year-old had his first on-screen role in 1998 and has been acting ever since. But to say he found respectable roles easily would be a gross exaggeration. Every shade of Asian stereotype is represented. And he actually did suck it up and audition for many of the parts. (This should remind you of a certain episode from Master of None.) You're going to need to buckle yourself up for this one because it's about to be a bumpy and offensive ride. The scripts range from Sabrina the Teenage Witch to King of Queens to a flopped Jenji Kohan series. Ready, y'all?
He started by introducing what he was about to unleash: "Found a bunch of old scripts from some of my first years trying to be an actor." Yes, this one is asking for a "Gandhi lookalike." (I guess Ben Kingsley was busy.)
Then he started adding the commentary and feedback he received during the audition.
The next one was the description of an "Indian lab buddy" for The Stones. The CBS series was cancelled after only three episodes.
In one role, his character wasn't even given a name.
Here's a part from King of Queens, a show he admittedly loved until he read this.
Ok and this one is just weird.
This one hurts. Remember Sabrina the Teenage Witch? Yep — awful
In the end, Penn kept it real, giving a shout-out to his latest role on Designated Survivor. A part he's clearly (finally) proud to play.
Alyssa Milano also chimed in after the fact.
But really — It's 2017. Let's read these, change the norm, and not be so lazy when writing diverse roles for all types of actors. Sound good?
