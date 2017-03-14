On Tuesday, actor Kal Penn started tweeting out old scripts from his early days breaking out as an actor. Aww, throwback! And it's not even Thursday! Except, things get fucked up. Fast. In the thread of 14 tweets, Penn shares a selection of different roles he was offered, and each one is somehow more offensive than the last. With just a few honest screenshots on Twitter, Penn has opened up Pandora's box when it comes to writing and casting minority characters for television shows and movies.