The 39-year-old had his first on-screen role in 1998 and has been acting ever since. But to say he found respectable roles easily would be a gross exaggeration. Every shade of Asian stereotype is represented. And he actually did suck it up and audition for many of the parts. (This should remind you of a certain episode from Master of None.) You're going to need to buckle yourself up for this one because it's about to be a bumpy and offensive ride. The scripts range from Sabrina the Teenage Witch to King of Queens to a flopped Jenji Kohan series. Ready, y'all?