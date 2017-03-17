Kal Penn Explains Why He Exposed Those Racist Scripts

"People generally think of Hollywood as forward-thinking or liberal, and it’s not. People who work there definitely consider themselves to be liberal or whatever, but a lot of the things we sometimes unfairly assign to people who don’t share our political beliefs are things that we need to look in the mirror for as well," Penn explains. "Obviously, it has gotten better, right? I think that’s a given. But in some ways also, I think for a lot of people the glass ceiling has just moved."