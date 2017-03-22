Story from US News

Joe Biden Met A Puppy Named "Biden" & Our Hearts Can't Take It

Andrea González-Ramírez
Wednesday marked the seventh anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Former vice president Joe Biden made his way to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the day and give a speech. Obviously, a crowd gathered at the steps of the building to get a glimpse of Uncle Joe.
BuzzFeed reported among the sea of people, a tiny, furry fan had also been waiting for hours to meet the former VP: a little puppy named "Biden."
The four-month-old Golden Retriever was obviously named after the veep. And the gods smiled upon us and let the human Biden and puppy Biden meet. The photo that came out of this encounter is absolutely glorious.
Are you ready?
Photo: Susan Walsh/AP Photo.
WE KNOW, RIGHT? IT'S PERFECT. Sydney, the pup's owner, said that she's a Biden fan. (Just like us!)
"I named the dog Biden just because he is probably my favorite politician and favorite elected official," she said in an interview with BuzzFeed. "I really respect Joe Biden even though I don’t necessarily align with him politically."
When the picture hit the web, people went wild. How could anyone keep calm witnessing such a wonderful encounter?
The best part is, in typical Biden fashion, he absolutely loved meeting the puppy.
"As soon as he saw the dog during the actual speech, he pointed at the dog, tapped his friend and then started like cracking up. Right towards the end, I, like, kind of signaled him, and he, like, gave me a wink to come over,” Sydney said. "As soon as I told him his name was Biden, he started kissing the dog, which is exactly what I expected Biden would do."
Of course that's something our favorite vice president and star of the greatest bromance of all time would do. Now if you'll excuse us, we're printing out copies of this photo and hanging them all around the office.
Hopefully, one day we'll be able to take our own picture with human Biden and puppy Biden.
