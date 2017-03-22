Wednesday marked the seventh anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Former vice president Joe Biden made his way to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the day and give a speech. Obviously, a crowd gathered at the steps of the building to get a glimpse of Uncle Joe.
BuzzFeed reported among the sea of people, a tiny, furry fan had also been waiting for hours to meet the former VP: a little puppy named "Biden."
The four-month-old Golden Retriever was obviously named after the veep. And the gods smiled upon us and let the human Biden and puppy Biden meet. The photo that came out of this encounter is absolutely glorious.
Are you ready?
WE KNOW, RIGHT? IT'S PERFECT. Sydney, the pup's owner, said that she's a Biden fan. (Just like us!)
"I named the dog Biden just because he is probably my favorite politician and favorite elected official," she said in an interview with BuzzFeed. "I really respect Joe Biden even though I don’t necessarily align with him politically."
When the picture hit the web, people went wild. How could anyone keep calm witnessing such a wonderful encounter?
For my birthday, I want to hangout with Joe Biden and puppy Biden— Logan Rhoades (@LoganRhoades) March 22, 2017
I want a Biden (puppy or VP... I'll take either) https://t.co/FjMrSkhkdP— Ron Nurwisah (@boyreporter) March 22, 2017
JOE BIDEN MET A GOLDEN PUPPY NAMED BIDEN AND THE PUPPY LICKED HIS FACE AND NO I'M NOT OKAY THANKS FOR ASKING https://t.co/QqvLyjhYH9— Sarah ☀ Lindstrom (@sarahchappy) March 22, 2017
I can't tell if this is the puppy's tongue or Joe Biden's nose and it's getting to me pic.twitter.com/FZUolxGSFu— nom (@nomchompsky) March 22, 2017
My favorite part is VP Biden didn't even know the puppy was his namesake. He just saw him & wanted to meet him.— Errin (@errin_jade) March 22, 2017
These pics of a puppy named Biden meeting actual Biden are cleansing my weary soul https://t.co/OYnB0eNqxE pic.twitter.com/lMuDILEhav— Julia Reinstein (@juliareinstein) March 22, 2017
Now I need a puppy named Biden. https://t.co/balt23N1me— Marie Catoinette (@_TheCatQueen_) March 22, 2017
The best part is, in typical Biden fashion, he absolutely loved meeting the puppy.
"As soon as he saw the dog during the actual speech, he pointed at the dog, tapped his friend and then started like cracking up. Right towards the end, I, like, kind of signaled him, and he, like, gave me a wink to come over,” Sydney said. "As soon as I told him his name was Biden, he started kissing the dog, which is exactly what I expected Biden would do."
Of course that's something our favorite vice president and star of the greatest bromance of all time would do. Now if you'll excuse us, we're printing out copies of this photo and hanging them all around the office.
Hopefully, one day we'll be able to take our own picture with human Biden and puppy Biden.
