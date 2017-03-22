Pretend You, Too, Are On Vacation By Snagging Bella Hadid's Swimwear Style

Bella Hadid had us very much wishing for the days when we still had a spring break, thanks to her recent jaunt with friends to spend a few days in Jamaica — and, luckily (or unluckily?) for us, she documented the whole trip on Instagram. Our last-minute invite must've gotten lost in the mail, but at least we can pretend to have been a part of the envy-inducing getaway by copping Hadid's vacation style: All of her swimwear is actually shoppable, as People reported.
The first set of photos Hadid posted from Jamaica depicted Hadid and her friends chasing waterfalls, walking on a bamboo bridge, and overall living her best life — all the while wearing a nude one-piece swimsuit that everyone was apparently fascinated by. If you, too, wondered where she got it, look no further than swim label Indah. You can get Hadid's exact same stretch-fit one-piece at Revolve or I Shine 365 for $163.
Advertisement
While on the trip, Hadid also pulled out a velvet (yes, velvet) bikini from the brand Jyork The Label. Together, the top ($80) and bottom ($75) total $155 — just a bit less than that one-piece. There are definitely cheaper, similar suits out there on the market — but, hey, at least these suits let us get a step closer to dressing like a Hadid, sort of.
Even if we can't necessarily swing a vacation to Jamaica, we can treat ourselves to a chic swimsuit that'll make any beach feel much more luxurious. Luckily, Hadid gave us some pretty solid (and shoppable!) inspiration to pick from.
Related Video:
Advertisement