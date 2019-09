Pretend You, Too, Are On Vacation By Snagging Bella Hadid's Swimwear Style

Bella Hadid had us very much wishing for the days when we still had a spring break, thanks to her recent jaunt with friends to spend a few days in Jamaica — and, luckily (or unluckily?) for us, she documented the whole trip on Instagram. Our last-minute invite must've gotten lost in the mail, but at least we can pretend to have been a part of the envy-inducing getaway by copping Hadid's vacation style: All of her swimwear is actually shoppable, as People reported.