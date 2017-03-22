Story from Fashion

Pretend You, Too, Are On Vacation By Snagging Bella Hadid's Swimwear Style

Ana Colon
Bella Hadid had us very much wishing for the days when we still had a spring break, thanks to her recent jaunt with friends to spend a few days in Jamaica — and, luckily (or unluckily?) for us, she documented the whole trip on Instagram. Our last-minute invite must've gotten lost in the mail, but at least we can pretend to have been a part of the envy-inducing getaway by copping Hadid's vacation style: All of her swimwear is actually shoppable, as People reported.

morning?

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

The first set of photos Hadid posted from Jamaica depicted Hadid and her friends chasing waterfalls, walking on a bamboo bridge, and overall living her best life — all the while wearing a nude one-piece swimsuit that everyone was apparently fascinated by. If you, too, wondered where she got it, look no further than swim label Indah. You can get Hadid's exact same stretch-fit one-piece at Revolve or I Shine 365 for $163.
Advertisement
While on the trip, Hadid also pulled out a velvet (yes, velvet) bikini from the brand Jyork The Label. Together, the top ($80) and bottom ($75) total $155 — just a bit less than that one-piece. There are definitely cheaper, similar suits out there on the market — but, hey, at least these suits let us get a step closer to dressing like a Hadid, sort of.

I need you out in Jamaica relaaaxxin..??

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Even if we can't necessarily swing a vacation to Jamaica, we can treat ourselves to a chic swimsuit that'll make any beach feel much more luxurious. Luckily, Hadid gave us some pretty solid (and shoppable!) inspiration to pick from.
Related Video:
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series