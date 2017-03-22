"It's just so crazy, because I spent six years of my career being called things like 'bag of milk' on the internet… I never felt self conscious about it. Anyone who was going to take the time to say something negative about my weight on the internet wasn't someone I was particularly keen to impress anyway," Dunham said to DeGeneres. "But then, I had this experience of my body changing and suddenly I got all these people being like, 'You're a hypocrite! I thought you were body positive! I thought you were a person who embraces bodies of all sizes!' And I was like, I do, I just understand that bodies change. We live a long time. Things happen."