It's no secret that Lena Dunham's body has undergone a lot of criticism since Girls premiered in 2012. Even if you don't love the HBO show, or support everything Dunham's done, we can all agree that body-shaming is never okay.
Critiques of Dunham's body have always been an unfortunate part of the larger conversation around Girls. (It's a real shame, because there are so many nuanced arguments to make about the show.) The star's weight has been criticised by trolls for years — and more recently, there were a number of headlines celebrating her reported weight loss.
Dunham has been vocal about working out with Tracy Anderson — but she's also made it clear that she's not exercising to lose weight. Still, it seems like the conversation always turns back to her appearance.
Dunham was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, and she explained to the host the struggles she's faced in Hollywood over the years.
"It's just so crazy, because I spent six years of my career being called things like 'bag of milk' on the internet… I never felt self conscious about it. Anyone who was going to take the time to say something negative about my weight on the internet wasn't someone I was particularly keen to impress anyway," Dunham said to DeGeneres. "But then, I had this experience of my body changing and suddenly I got all these people being like, 'You're a hypocrite! I thought you were body positive! I thought you were a person who embraces bodies of all sizes!' And I was like, I do, I just understand that bodies change. We live a long time. Things happen."
"It really was evidence that as a woman in Hollywood, you just can't win," Dunham told DeGeneres. The host agreed, saying people can be discriminatory "if they think you're too heavy or too thin."
