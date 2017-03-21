On Monday, Eric Trump, the president's 33-year-old son, announced that he and his wife Lara are expecting their first child together. It didn't take long for talk show host Chelsea Handler, a vocal opponent of President Trump, to fire off a snarky reaction to the news. "I guess one of @realDonaldTrump's sons is expecting a new baby," she tweeted. "Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let's hope for a girl." Several hours later, she followed up with a correction to her (pretty glaring) misspelling. "Sorry about spelling mistake. I meant 'genes,' not 'jeans.' I'm a little stoned. What's your excuse?"
Well, it appears that, unsurprisingly, the Trump family does not find the comedian very funny. Eric's older brother, 39-year-old Donald Trump Jr., issued a lengthy response to Handler's comments. Her chided the 42-year-old for her "sick tweet targeted at our family," which in his mind exemplifies the widespread hypocrisy of the "'tolerant left.'"
"The liberal elite’s real hatred is hopefully starting to be apparent to mainstream America. (both right and left)," he began. "Their whole ‘party of tolerance’ nonsense only applies if you fully buy into their dogma, and when you don't their true colors shine. Attacking the announcement of someone's first pregnancy would seem below the belt to most, but sadly that's no longer the case."
Trump Jr. continued, calling out Handler for her spelling mistake. "As to the 'hoping it's a girl' comment, I wonder if she knows that said 'jeans' (aka genes) are passed from the same people whether it's a girl or a boy??? Based on what I've seen... probably not. So much for the party of science." (The way I read it , though, what Handler meant was she was hoping there wouldn't be another Trump male in the world.)
He then added a slew of hashtags, including "#hollywood" and "#fakenews." Trump Jr. concluded by congratulating his brother and his wife. “BTW: Congrats Eric and Lara! See how easy that is? #tolerance #acceptance.”
This isn't the first time Handler has gotten herself into hot water with the Trump family. In January, Handler mocked Melania Trump's accent in a video about the Woman's March for Variety. When asked whether she would ever invite the First Lady to be a guest on her Netflix show, Chelsea, Handler replied, "Melania? To talk about what? She can barely speak English."
President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, lashed out at Handler for her comment. "Shame on Chelsea Handler for attacking our first lady in such a despicable manner," he told Page Six. "Don't be fooled by her accent. Melania is bright and articulate. To be clear, our first lady speaks multiple languages, I believe five. How many languages do you speak, Chelsea?" Well, we can tell you she's fluent in Twitter digs.
I guess one of @realDonaldTrump's sons is expecting a new baby. Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let's hope for a girl.— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 20, 2017
Sorry about spelling mistake. I meant "genes," not "jeans." I'm a little stoned. What's your excuse?— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 20, 2017
My response to @ChelseaHandler and her sick tweet targeted at our family. So much for the "tolerant left! pic.twitter.com/u8MlDZ4lDn— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 21, 2017
