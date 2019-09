On Monday, Eric Trump, the president's 33-year-old son, announced that he and his wife Lara are expecting their first child together . It didn't take long for talk show host Chelsea Handler, a vocal opponent of President Trump, to fire off a snarky reaction to the news. "I guess one of @realDonaldTrump's sons is expecting a new baby," she tweeted. "Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let's hope for a girl." Several hours later, she followed up with a correction to her (pretty glaring) misspelling. "Sorry about spelling mistake. I meant 'genes,' not 'jeans.' I'm a little stoned. What's your excuse?"