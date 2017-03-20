Eric & Lara Trump Announce That She's Pregnant With Their First Child

Donald Trump will soon have a ninth grandchild, adding up to quite a brood.
The president's son Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump are expecting a boy in September, reports People.
"We found out on my birthday, which was pretty cool," Eric Trump told the magazine.
Lara Trump, a former Inside Edition producer who is involved with various animal charities, is in her second trimester, and says she is feeling great. "I was exhausted in the beginning," she said.
She added: "It surprised me, because I’m a very active person, and until the fatigue hit, I didn’t believe it would actually happen to me. It really affected me. But I’m feeling really good now."
Advertisement
She says she's not at all nervous about becoming a mom. "I knew I always wanted kids someday."
They don't have a name nailed down yet. "We really loved the name Charlie, but we’d already named our dog that, so it’s out," Eric told People. Perhaps there's an Eric Jr. in the family's future.
The couple dated for six years before throwing a lavish wedding at Mar-A-Lago in 2014.
Lara said the pregnancy was a hard secret to keep from the president. "Eric’s dad was so excited that we were worried he’d blurt it out at a press conference," she said.
Eric's brother Donald Jr. and his wife Vanessa already have five kids. Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner have three.
Advertisement