Trump’s Lawyer Calls Chelsea Handler “Despicable” For Her Comments On Melania

Meghan De Maria
Chelsea Handler is no stranger to controversy. But after her latest statements, the president's personal lawyer is speaking out. In a video interview with Variety about the Women's March, Handler mocked Melania Trump's accent. When asked if she'd have the first lady on her Netflix series, Handler replied, "Melania? To talk about what? She can barely speak English." "Shame on Chelsea Handler for attacking our first lady in such a despicable manner," Michael Cohen, President Trump's lawyer, told Page Six. "Don't be fooled by her accent. Melania is bright and articulate. To be clear, our first lady speaks multiple languages, I believe five. How many languages do you speak, Chelsea?"
As Cosmopolitan points out, Trump's way of speaking is a frequent topic of Handler's jokes.
A rep for Handler did not immediately respond to a request for comment. We will update this story when we obtain a response.
