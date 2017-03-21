Ellen Degeneres Was Sent To The Hospital Because Of A Wine-Fueled Injury

Ellen DeGeneres isn't afraid to make jokes at her own expense.
On The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, the host revealed that she dislocated her finger in a wine-fueled incident. And the story is hilarious.
"I broke my finger. And I know, I know what you're thinking: 'How can you host a show without the tip of your ring finger?'" DeGeneres joked about her hosting gig. "I am not gonna let this beat me. I am not."
She went on to explain that after a couple of glasses of wine, she fell into a door, and things went south.
"You know how in gymnastics when you do a one-handed cartwheel, and you have to spread the weight evenly between all your fingers? Well, I had two glasses of wine and fell into a door," DeGeneres said. Apparently, she and her wife, Portia de Rossi, were at a dinner party, and DeGeneres fell into her front door as they were coming home.
It sounds like it's partially the couple's dogs' fault, too. "The dogs were so excited to see us, and I just caught the lip of the top step," DeGeneres explained on the show. "I was a foot away from the door, and I fell into the door, and it did something to my finger, because I knew something was wrong."
De Rossi took DeGeneres to the emergency room — luckily, her finger was only dislocated, and not broken, as she'd feared. "It turns out I didn't break it — I dislocated my finger. That's what they call it, which is an incorrect term, because I knew where it was located. It was just wrongly located, is what it was," the host joked. We're glad the injury wasn't more serious — and that she's putting on a smile about the experience.
Check out the funny clip below. Fair warning, though, DeGeneres showed the audience photos of her dislocated joint and its X-ray — so if you've got a queasy stomach, you might want to look away.
