Ellen Degeneres Was Sent To The Hospital Because Of A Wine-Fueled Injury

De Rossi took DeGeneres to the emergency room — luckily, her finger was only dislocated, and not broken, as she'd feared. "It turns out I didn't break it — I dislocated my finger. That's what they call it, which is an incorrect term, because I knew where it was located. It was just wrongly located, is what it was," the host joked. We're glad the injury wasn't more serious — and that she's putting on a smile about the experience.