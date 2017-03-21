Congratulations to @ashleefrazier and Aaron who were married yesterday! What a beautiful celebration for two amazing people! We were honored to be a part of your special day! #twobewed #sweetheartsforever #AAWilliamsWedding2017 #beautifulsettingbeautifulcouple #houstonwedding #houstonweddingplanner #texaswedding #texasweddingplanner

A post shared by Two Be Wed (@twobewed) on Mar 19, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT