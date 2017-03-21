Story from The Bachelor

This Former Bachelor Contestant Had A Super-Dreamy Wedding

Erin Donnelly
Some four years after saying goodbye to Sean Lowe, former Bachelor contestant AshLee Frazier has said "I Do."
Frazier, who came in third during the show's 17th season, married Aaron Williams in a romantic ceremony on Lake Conroe in her hometown of Houston, Texas last weekend. According to Frazier, she and Williams were friends for 10 years and dated for 11 months before he surprised her with a proposal on the Brooklyn Bridge during a visit to New York City last November.
It's the second marriage for Frazier, who also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise. The former personal organizer (in true Bachelor form, she's now a lifestyle blogger with some 87,000 Instagram followers) married her high school sweetheart at age 17, though the marriage lasted less than two years.
Advertisement
Photos of her wedding to Williams are now making the rounds on social media. The bride can be seen wearing an ivory gown (reportedly from Houston's Ivory Bridal) with ruffled details, a full-length veil, and a plunging sweetheart neckline. She also opted for Veronica Lake-style curls swept to the side and a red lip.
Saturday's ceremony was held outdoors at this stunning venue, which appears to be a private residence.

... and what's left is love. #AAwilliamsWedding2017

A post shared by Lifestyle * Blogger (@ashleefrazier) on

Of course, it wouldn't be a Bachelor Nation wedding without some familiar faces in the crowd. Bachelor alums Erica Rose (Lorenzo Borghese's season) and Elise Mosca (Juan Pablo Galavis' season, as well as Bachelor in Paradise) were both in attendance.
"The beautiful bride @ashleefrazier & groom Aaron," Mosca captioned her photo with the couple. "Beyond happy for you two! Absolutely stunning wedding! We are so grateful we were able to celebrate with ya'll!"
She also shared footage of their wedding vows.

@ashleefrazier 's beautiful wedding vows to Arron ??

A post shared by Elise Mosca (@elisemosca) on

And before you ask, no, Chris Harrison wasn't there. In his defense, he's busy trying to help new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay find the man of her dreams.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series