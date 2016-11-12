In a romance more fitting of When Harry Met Sally than Bachelor in Paradise, AshLee Frazier is now engaged to her longtime friend-turned-boyfriend, Aaron Williams. "Sweethearts forever," she captioned an Instagram photo from the couple's post-engagement dinner at Manhattan's Bar Pitti.
“After 10 years of friendship and 11 months of courtship, I am marrying my best friend,” Frazier shared in a statement to People magazine. “We got engaged on the top of the Brooklyn bridge. Very romantic. New York will have a little extra-special place in my heart.”
A contestant on season 17 of The Bachelor, Frazier was delightfully swept off her feet when Williams popped the question.
"I was so surprised and trying to hug him all while he was still putting the ring on my shaky finger on the bridge over the water," she told Entertainment Tonight.
The lifestyle blogger said "the entire bridge of people around us roared with cheers."
Frazier also appeared on the first season of Bachelor In Paradise and from the looks of the post-engagement Instagram video she posted, Frazier's found the forever rose she was seeking.
