After being dumped by Sean Lowe on The Bachelor and Graham Bunn on Bachelor in Paradise, AshLee Frazier has had a rocky path to love. But it's led to a happy ending: She's now engaged to Aaron Williams, her boyfriend of 11 months, Us Weekly reports.
Frazier and Williams know each other from their hometown and have been friends for 10 years, since long before she became a reality TV star.
Her proposed on the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday. She posted a video of their outing to Instagram with the caption "Best walk. Best view. Forever in my heart!"
Frazier and Williams know each other from their hometown and have been friends for 10 years, since long before she became a reality TV star.
Her proposed on the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday. She posted a video of their outing to Instagram with the caption "Best walk. Best view. Forever in my heart!"
Advertisement
The newly engaged couple grabbed dinner at Scarpetta, an Italian restaurant in New York's Meatpacking District, TMZ reports. She also shared a photo of herself in the neighborhood.
It looks like after looking for love on two reality shows, AshLee realized it was in front of her all along. We're so happy her search has finally ended with the happy relationship she deserves.
Advertisement