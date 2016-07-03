Major news, Bachelor fans: Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici's baby boy is here!
On Saturday, the season 17 stars announced the birth of their first child — a baby boy named Samuel Thomas.
"God is good," Lowe wrote on Twitter in an announcement about their new son. "Thank you everyone for your prayers and support!"
God is good! We had a healthy baby boy named Samuel Thomas. Thank you everyone for your prayers and support!— Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) July 3, 2016
Giudici also took to Twitter to share the news. She wrote, "I'm in love with another boy, my son Samuel Thomas Lowe."
I'm in love with another boy, my son Samuel Thomas Lowe 😍— CatherineGiudiciLowe (@clmgiudici) July 3, 2016
On Friday, the couple announced that Giudici had gone into labor in a tweet. "He's coming. Or maybe she. But someone is coming," Lowe wrote, adding, "and mama has never looked more beautiful."
The pair met on season 17 of The Bachelor and tied the knot in a televised wedding in January 2014. They’ve appeared on Celebrity Wife Swap and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.
