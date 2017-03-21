This Mom's Instagram Post Gets Real About Pregnancy Complications

The parts of motherhood they don't talk about much. Sometimes, despite what your dream of child birth is, you have to have an emergency c-section. Sometimes, no matter how much coconut and vitamin e oil you put on your pregnant belly, you still get all of the stretch marks. Sometimes, even when your baby is now a toddler, you find out that you have not 1, but 3 umbilical hernias, and you have to get your abs and muscles cut into again. Then sometimes you're allergic to the bandaging the doctor used and end up with burns and a rash all over your already sore tummy. Yet, despite the fact that I may not have much of a belly button after all of this, I'm really only worried about how I'm going to get all of that stitch glue out of my belly button haha. Mothers are the real MVPs. Don't hate on yourselves, ladies. You're beautiful no matter how many scars you get. #4thtrimesterbodiesproject #stopcensoringmotherhood

A post shared by Kari (@karialliah) on Feb 11, 2017 at 10:41am PST