March has been a big month for "historic" LGBTQI moments in film. First, there was the controversial " exclusively gay" moment in Disney's remake of Beauty and the Beast, which amounted to LeFou (Josh Gad) dancing with a man for a few moments and received mostly criticism . And, for that matter, it didn't amount to much of a statement. But Power Rangers, which will arrive in theaters this Friday, promises something more: a questioning character. Director Dean Israelite told The Hollywood Reporter that the Yellow Ranger, Trini, is coming to terms with her sexual orientation. A scene in the movie features Trini (Becky G) struggling with "boy problems" that turn out to be "girl problems."