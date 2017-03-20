Story from Pop Culture

Andy Cohen Burned President Trump With A Stellar Real Housewives Comparison

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo.
President Trump might need some ice after this burn.
The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host tweeted a savage dig at Trump on Monday, in response to the president's latest Twitter claims.
On Monday morning, Trump tweeted from his personal account, "What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look?"
Cohen was quick to retweet the president's queries, along with a message of his own. The Bravo host compared the president to a Real Housewives star — yep, he went there.
"Sweetie you are a first season Real Housewife making stuff up to stay on the show," Cohen tweeted. Naturally, fans were quick to applaud Cohen's tweet, sharing GIFs and responses to their own. (And yes, plenty of people made jokes about how the president would fare on a reunion show.) It's not the first time Cohen has tweeted about the president — on Trump's inauguration day, he encouraged the president to set "a great example" while in office.
Yes, it's diminutive to refer to the president of the United States as "sweetie" — but Cohen does have a good point.
At a time when the counselor to the president has promoted the term "alternative facts," presidential tweets that include unconfirmed claims can cause a lot of alarm. Trump has previously tweeted that President Obama had him wiretapped, a claim the FBI found no evidence to support.
The president's tweet suggests that Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign was in contact with Russia's government. It also comes amid concerns that members of Trump's own campaign were in contact with Russian officials. Trump also suggested that the FBI wanted to investigate the Clinton campaign's alleged Russian contact, but the DNC prevented it from doing so.
Meanwhile, James Comey has confirmed that the FBI is investigating "Russian interference in the presidential election and whether associates of the president were in contact with Moscow," The New York Times reports. (Trump also tweeted on Monday that "the Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign.")
Cohen's tweet was a little mean-spirited — but we're glad he's calling Trump out on his reckless tweeting.
