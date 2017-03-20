What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
Sweetie you are a first season Real Housewife making stuff up to stay on the show. https://t.co/nwHCj87vrE— Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 20, 2017
@Andy When I see his early morning twitter rantings...... pic.twitter.com/XlLw8Q5j3K— BadHombrette Tweeter (@LoveBeeGees) March 20, 2017
James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
The real story that Congress, the FBI and all others should be looking into is the leaking of Classified information. Must find leaker now!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
Just heard Fake News CNN is doing polls again despite the fact that their election polls were a WAY OFF disaster. Much higher ratings at Fox— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
