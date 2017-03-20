Lena Dunham Claps Back Against Fashion Shaming Instagram

Lena Dunham responed to a minor hater on Instagram after a photo was posted of her on the Human Rights Campaign Gala red carpet.
Coco Perez posted an image of Dunham in front of the step-and-repeat in a black dress with an off-the-shoulder red shawl and red heels. "At least she's trying," was the caption.
Dunham was having none of it.
"I try at a lot of things," she commented. "Mostly I try at being a writer, director, actor, activist, friend, sibling, partner, godmother...Fashion is fun but sometimes I'd rather not spend 3 hours and lots of cash I could give to charity or spend on books and food to get ready to go out. There's a lotta different ways to be a public figure and I think there's room for us to occasionally show up in public like normal people do. When I look at that picture you subjected to "caption this" criticism, I see a day well-spent writing, reading, having tea with a friend. It's unfortunate that the days you approve of most are the ones where I'm spending the least time on what really matters. With love, Lena"
"Yesssssssss you try and succeed and inspire and create and move people to stop and think and react and your trying causes chain reactions," she wrote. "And I'm so thankful of your voice and talent and that you share it with the world. Thank you Lena. In addition maybe it is ok some days not to 'try' and just take it easy and chill . Either way you are so cool and everyone with a tiny bit of brains knows that."
Well said.
Coco Perez, so taken with her comment, used it as additional grist for the mill.
