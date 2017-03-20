These Amazing-Looking Cookies Are The Latest Way To Eat Cinnamon Rolls

Mini Review! New Pillsbury Cinnabon Cinnamon Roll Cookies! I bought these because @junkbanter reviewed them and bestowed them a 10/10. A break and bake cookie can't be that good, could it? Oh, it can. The cookies have the right amount of cinnamon. The cream cheese flavored chips brought the icing aspect of a cinnamon roll. I can't remember the last time I've eaten cookies this good. In all honesty, I cried when first trying these (though, I partially blame that on being female and being able to cry about anything I love if I think about it too long). It's incredibly rare to find a product that is truely exceptional. I fully agree with @junkbanter's rating of 10/10. If you find these, buy them. Buy all of them. They've been spotted at Hy-Vee, Walmart, Meijer, and Stop & Shop so far.

