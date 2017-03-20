Story from Food & Drinks

These Amazing-Looking Cookies Are The Latest Way To Eat Cinnamon Rolls

Suzannah Weiss
Move over, Kylie Jenner-style cinnamon roll waffles. There's now a new way to eat cinnamon rolls, and by all accounts, it's delicious.
Pillsbury has just released its new Cinnabon Cinnamon Roll Cookies, ready-to-bake treats with cream-cheese-flavored chips.
The Instagram @candyhunting, which tracks new snack releases, decided to try out the cookies after seeing a 10/10 rating from the food review site @junkbanter. "A break and bake cookie can't be that good, could it?" the post's author thought.
"Oh, it can," she learned after biting into the chewy goodness. "The cookies have the right amount of cinnamon. The cream-cheese-flavored chips brought the icing aspect of a cinnamon roll. I can't remember the last time I've eaten cookies this good. In all honesty, I cried when first trying these (though, I partially blame that on being female and being able to cry about anything I love if I think about it too long). It's incredibly rare to find a product that is truly exceptional."
Junk Banter's review is equally glowing: "The prepared cookies are crispy and crumbly and resemble the browned outer edges of a Cinnabon. You know that floury flavor of dough on the inside of a cinnamon roll? Swap that flavor out with one of the best sugar cookies you’ll ever eat in your life. Seriously, Pillsbury does it best." The flavor of the chips wasn't particularly vivid, they admitted, but it nevertheless perfectly complemented the cinnamon.
Believe it or not, this isn't the first cinnamon roll cookie to exist. Cinnamon Bun Oreos, made of cinnamon-flavored cookies and "cinnamon bun-flavored creme," hit supermarkets last year. Pillsbury's also got a recipe on its website for creating your own cinnamon roll cookies.
Cinnabon Cinnamon Roll Cookies are now available at Hy-Vee, Walmart, Meijer, and Stop & Shop, according to @candyhunting, and it also looks like ShopRite's stocked up on them, so stay on the lookout.

