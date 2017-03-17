Story from Pop Culture

Tarek El Moussa Shares A Photo From His Battle With Cancer

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
HGTV star Tarek El Moussa is sharing a very personal photo from his cancer battle with fans.
The host of Flip Or Flop, who battled both thyroid and testicular cancer over the past three years, is now healthy, but he's not forgetting the struggle it took to get there. On Instagram, the dad of two — who, in January, filed for divorce from his wife Christina, his co-host on Flip Or Flop — shared a photo of himself at one of his sickest moments. His caption revealed the tough road he faced while recovering from cancer, and how he learned not to quit when the going gets tough. He wrote:
"I thought I would share this with everyone... to truly understand how absolutely sick I was.. look at this photo and look at my eyes, I was a skeleton. This took a major toll on my physical and mental health. I know many of my fans have had similar struggles and can relate. The last 3 years were the hardest of my life, I look back and still wonder how I survived... I never quit although I wanted to thousands of times all day every day. This is from hurting my back after battling 2 cancers.. I had a 60 pound weight swing from my illnesses...I'm proud to say I didn't quit and I'm in the best shape of my life!! For everyone struggling right now from any situation.. remember... keep your head up and don't quit! There is light at the end of the tunnel, stay strong!"

A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on

El Moussa's message has inspired fans to comment on his Instagram about their own health battles. User @k.nealis commented:
"I'm battling cancer right now, so I can relate. I hate being stuck at home, sick, not being able to do much except lay around and try to do what I can to just bounce back! I'm halfway through treatment now and hope that by the time treatment is complete I am cured. It takes such a toll on your physical and mental health, I can't wait to be done with it!!! Three years is a long time to go through that journey, I hope I don't have to do it that long but even if I do to stay alive for my daughter I will. You're awesome, keep inspiring others! Stay strong!"
User @kjanellerichards wrote:
"I am struggling with Hashimoto's and losing hair due to the disease and menopause but life goes on, have to keep fighting. Thank you for your inspiration, it's humbling knowing someone is out there fighting much harder struggles then you! Love your show and of course, we love you!"
It sounds like El Moussa is in a healthy place — and has a legion of fans wishing him the best.
