Ready, set, refresh! Monday marks the spring equinox and the beginning of Aries Season, as the astrological calendar turns to a fresh cosmic cycle. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and we'll feel the urge to explore, renew, and venture out of our comfort zones now. Bring on the maximalism and uncensored self-expression. Just like those spring blossoms popping up, everything should be bold, bright, and brilliant for the next four weeks. Been making too many sacrifices? "Me first" Aries reminds us of the importance of self-care. Strap on your own oxygen mask so you can be there for others.
We'll all be quite outspoken during Aries Season — but know your audience. On Friday, messenger Mercury, who is also touring Aries until March 31, clashes with foot-in-mouth Jupiter and domineering Pluto. In an effort to win people to our sides, we could wind up steamrolling them. Keep the manipulative tactics in check, too. If you have to work that hard for something, maybe it isn't worth having. Hold out for connections that emerge organically. They can show up, quite magically, with the weekend's enchanting Pisces moon!