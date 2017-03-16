Between loud talkers, aggressive snorers, and screaming babies, flying on an airplane just isn't quite the glamorous, peaceful experience it appeared to be in the '50s. In addition to "the guy with the whooping cough" and "the lady who drenched herself in perfume at duty free," there are two more people we should all be avoiding on planes. According to Ryan Reynolds, his two children with wife Blake Lively make the worst flight companions ever.
In a new interview with Good Morning America, the Deadpool star admits that while he adores being a dad — he'll even watch Frozen as many times as his eyeballs will allow — not every part of parenting is the tops. The actor revealed that his kids are pretty terrible to fly with, and that he'd rather just avoid the whole thing all together. He told GMA on Thursday:
I would rather drink a piping hot bowl of liquid rabies than get on a plane with my two children... At two years old, they just have to rip all their clothes off and introduce themselves to everyone on the plane."
I'm assuming that Reynolds does not operate by his kids' standard plane procedure.
This isn't the first time we've heard of the Reynolds-Lively family dealing with awkward moments on an airplane. Back in June of 2016, Lively admitted on The Tonight Show that watching her husband's film Deadpool during a flight made things just a bit uncomfortable, thanks to her curious daughter James.
“It’s kind of torture these days, because I’m on a plane and everywhere I look there’s my husband in a sex montage throughout the holidays with another woman – because everyone wants to watch Deadpool on a plane... My daughter [sees the scene and] goes ‘Dada’ and is hugging and kissing the screen and waving at him and doesn’t understand why he isn’t waving back. Because she thinks it’s like FaceTime. But she doesn’t understand Dada is getting it with the mashed potatoes."
Hmm... when will consumer-friendly jetpacks be made available to the public, again?
