Zara Is Having Its Most Wallet-Friendly Sale Yet

While we're still wearing our snow boots more than we'd like to admit, spring deliveries on our favorite e-commerce sites are in full-swing. There's a sigh of happiness that comes from seeing the home pages of our go-to retailers covered in skirts, mini dresses, and (finally!) open-toed sandals, even if our actual everyday wear doesn't yet reflect fashion's items du jour. And this morning, during our typical daily scan through Zara's new arrivals, we stumbled across its mid-season sale. That's right, with less than a week left until the (official) seasonal change, Zara has blessed us with an array of discounts to help get our warm-weather wardrobe in-check.
At the moment, the sale includes just about every essential you're going to want to wear over the next few months: lightweight sweaters, block-heel sandals, and shiny metallic skirts. Plus, there's even a few longline coats to get you through spring's WTF weather (which, one look outside, and you know what we mean). With unbeatable prices (seriously, there's a whole lot for under $20), we have a feeling the stock will sell out, fast. Click on for the pieces we're scooping up before they're gone.