Finally, A Makeup Line Created Specially For Medium Skin Tones

I've always had trouble finding the storied "perfect foundation match" for my pale, yellow-toned skin. A handful have come close, but most formulas veer too dark, too light, too pink, or too olive. Sometimes, I wonder if it even exists.
Monika Deol knows the struggle. Deol worked at MuchMusic, MTV's Canadian counterpart, as a television personality for years, and she grew sick of having to custom-blend all her own foundations and concealers to match her Indian coloring.
"I was born loving makeup...and when it became a career necessity, it was frustrating that I could never find my color," Deol tells us. Now, nearly two decades later, Deol has founded Stellar Cosmetics to serve what she feels is an underserved market: women with medium skin tones.
"There aren't many choices for people who have medium skin tones. We are a huge part of the population, but when you walk into a makeup store, we're not represented that way," she says. According to Deol, the issue is the lack of attention paid to undertones — something they take very seriously at Stellar.
"We have colors for many skin tones," says Deol. "Some may almost look identical but when you put them on the skin, they're not. One might have a yellow undertone and one might have a peachy undertone."
The line, which just launched at Sephora, boasts a lineup of 22 foundations and six concealers, along with blushes, lipsticks, powders, and a mascara. Check them out in the slides ahead.