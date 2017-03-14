This Video Of Gigi Hadid Getting Her Makeup Done Is All Of Us

It’s not completely unheard of for someone to belt out Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” at a karaoke bar or in the shower as a source of emotional therapy after getting dumped. What is slightly more obscure, however, is to see it used a soundtrack to what appears to be a rhythmic lymphatic drainage facial massage from a makeup artist. Seems like we were missing a trick.
That's exactly what happened with Gigi Hadid, who showed us earlier today that she has yet another talent up her sleeve. (As if super model and fashion designer weren't enough.) In a hilarious Instagram clip with makeup artist extraordinaire Tom Pecheux, you can see him energetically applying a makeup base or skin-care product to Hadid's visage in tandem with the classic song. The two of them are singing at the top of their lungs — proving that somehow neither of them suffered from fatigue after the last month of back-to-back fashion shows — and the whole thing is actually pretty adorable.
Pecheux captioned, "#DUET with My Partner in Crime." We don't know which part of the video we love more: how into the lyrics Hadid gets (she practically flings her head and arms back in preparation of the song's epic chorus) or her adorably off-tune high notes. Either way, sitting in a makeup chair (or doing your skin-care routine) has never looked so fun, and we've already queued up our Spotify playlists to get in on the dance party.
Call us biased, but we think there should be more singingvideos from the duo. We can’t help but imagine him tapping on Hadid's eye cream to the beat of Beyonce's ‘uh oh’ in “Single Ladies.”
