15 Of The Funniest Tweets About Winter Storm Stella

me: good thing spring is next week— Michael Blackmon ? (@blackmon) March 14, 2017
mother nature: pic.twitter.com/Mc7legbzJh
#StellaBlizzard make up your mind nature pic.twitter.com/tbZt13waGt— Ronald Smith (@Just_RonYo) March 14, 2017
When you hear a blizzard is coming in mid March: #SNOW #StellaBlizzard pic.twitter.com/quQlGlh08F— NEOChasers (@NEOChasers) March 13, 2017
Today's pie day. #StellaBlizzard pic.twitter.com/qMcMnRaiIm— Tori C. R. (@torichristian) March 14, 2017
When #PiDay coincides with a #snowday pic.twitter.com/BgMg6b7Upd— Man Repeller (@ManRepeller) March 14, 2017
What happens when you have a #snowday on March 14. #PiDay pic.twitter.com/OivfIktFCg— sonny monzavi (@smonzavi) March 14, 2017
Be sure and take pics of the snow with your microwave!#StellaBlizzard— Alicia Kelly (@aliciakelly966) March 14, 2017
The people in the #StellaBlizzard area are sure using their Obama spying devices to heat up that hot chocolate. #kellyanneMicrowave pic.twitter.com/3E0zMgqlSf— Jacob Gil (@jacob4kids) March 14, 2017
The poetry of #Stella 's snowfall.— Christine DiPasquale (@cdpnyc3) March 14, 2017
Taken with my #microwave, they're brill these days! #SnowballSizedSnowflakes #Blizzard pic.twitter.com/YOjeM9qEyJ
winter storm stella: expectation vs. reality pic.twitter.com/dmzoMjBEOF— David Mack (@davidmackau) March 14, 2017
The struggle was real. #StellaBlizzard pic.twitter.com/q43prxxjYg— Chris Dattoli (@chrisdattolivo) March 14, 2017
Very disappointed that I have been marginally inconvenienced but not wiped off the face of the earth by this snow storm— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) March 14, 2017
NYC calls off blizzard warning. Stella, make up your mind! #StellaBlizzard https://t.co/GZKko4ErsO pic.twitter.com/sxzbmEMvjc— Hayley Jones (@meetmissjoness) March 14, 2017
this will be me all day tomorrow ? #StellaBlizzard #blizzard2017 #nyc #nj pic.twitter.com/BhpJfkEun8— anna ??? (@aninha_babyx3) March 13, 2017