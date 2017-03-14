Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Are Getting An Expensive Makeover

Krispy Kreme just announced four new premium doughnuts, and they sound more elaborate than any of the brand's previous gimmicks.
The new flavors are selling in Japan for 280 yen, or $2.46, each, Food & Wine reports. What makes them worth nearly twice as much as a specialty doughnut and 2.5 times an original? Beautiful colors and flavors we never could've imagined.
The Krispy Kreme Premium Latte Bunny is Easter-themed, with a rabbit's head made of icing and cookies in the middle. The critter's even got a bowtie. Almond flakes top chocolate frosting, which covers a donut filled with latte-flavored cream. That one's seasonal and stops selling after April 11.
Advertisement
The bunny may be the cutest of the bunch, but the most delicious- sounding is the Brûlée Glazed Cream. The custard cream inside this one is also the topping used to caramelize it. It's available through the end of the year.
The Sakura, a sweet and sour doughnut filled with cherry paste, berry purees, and whipped cream, celebrates spring and also sells through April 11. It's icing is cherry-flavored, too, for double the fruitiness.
Then, there's the most unique one of the bunch: the Matcha Adzuki doughnut, with green tea-flavored whipped cream and glaze and red bean paste filling. You can get this one until May 30 (if you're in Japan, that is).
If you're confined to the U.S., don't worry: You still don't have to stick to plain Krispy Kremes. The chain's now selling Power Rangers doughnuts with edible glitter and sugar lightning bolts on top, and some shops throughout the country are serving Nutella doughnuts. And you can look forward to St. Patrick's Day, when green glazed doughnuts become available.
Hopefully, Japan's new additions will make their way here some day. In the meantime, our fingers are crossed that last year's pumpkin spice and holiday doughnuts will come return later in the year.
Advertisement