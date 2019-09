Watch Luke Evans Sing Adele In The Shower

First of all, let us reiterate that Adele is on the "don't cover" list. You will never be as good as Adele is at singing, so it's best to just not even try. The only person to ever successfully do it is Jordan from last season on The Voice, but he's a beast and you also shouldn't try to sing like him. Just better for everyone. The other people on the "don't cover" list are the Beatles, Prince, and Michael Jackson. Do not attempt their songs. You will fall flat. Although The Weeknd's version of "Dirty Diana" was pretty good.