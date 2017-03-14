The Unexpected Spring Fragrances You Never Knew You Needed

That means you're most likely reaching for the latest citrus concoctions, lighter florals, or whatever else lends itself a straight-off-the-beach vibe. Turns out, there is something else we should be looking for — and it comes in the form of Clean's latest fragrance launches. The Clean Eau Fraiche collection features six lightweight fragrances picked to meet our spring aroma needs. While some depict predictable notes we’d be reaching for — like Warm Cotton & Mandarin, Fresh Laundry & Lavender, and Cool Cotton & Grapefruit — there are three others among the line that are a little less expected. Scents of skin? Rain? Air? What does that mean?