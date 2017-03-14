The Unexpected Spring Fragrances You Never Knew You Needed

Once winter fades away, it’s time to switch up your beauty routine. No longer will you need your hyaluronic acid-packed face creams or fuller-coverage foundations, so you can efficiently swap 'em all out for products of the lighter variety. But the one trade-off you can't forget: your fragrance. Whether you’re someone who owns 10 different bottles for every season or you stick to one body spray year-round, it’s safe to say spring requires something a bit fresher. (Because, let's be honest, you don't exactly want to smell like leather and cinnamon when you're at a picnic in the park.)
That means you're most likely reaching for the latest citrus concoctions, lighter florals, or whatever else lends itself a straight-off-the-beach vibe. Turns out, there is something else we should be looking for — and it comes in the form of Clean's latest fragrance launches. The Clean Eau Fraiche collection features six lightweight fragrances picked to meet our spring aroma needs. While some depict predictable notes we’d be reaching for — like Warm Cotton & Mandarin, Fresh Laundry & Lavender, and Cool Cotton & Grapefruit — there are three others among the line that are a little less expected. Scents of skin? Rain? Air? What does that mean?
