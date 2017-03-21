"I was inspired by an experience I had with my grandmother, who had Alzheimer's. We used to talk on the phone, and we would have a conversation, and she would ask me some questions, and then there would be a little bit of a pause and she would ask me the exact same questions all over again. I understood what was happening to her but she didn't. That went on for quite some time, and it made me think 'Wow, what would happen if she forgot that I was gay? Would I have to have this conversation with her all the time?' That was the inspiration for the film. She never did, thank God."