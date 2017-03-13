On Broad City, Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson play soul sisters. They're best friends and hilarious schemers. Their lives simply wouldn't be complete without each other. But in real life, even though the two are close pals and collaborators, Glazer has found her IRL soul mate in her long-term boyfriend and now husband, David Rooklin.
That's right — Ilana Glazer is now a married woman!
And she tied the knot right under all our noses late last month. It was brought to our attention that the 29-year-old comedian was off-the-market when her friend, podcaster Phoebe Robinson, posted a congratulatory message to the newlyweds. The Metro reported in late February that Glazer and her beau wed in City Hall at a small and clearly private ceremony. (I wonder if they ran into Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke?) Given the timing of Robinson's congratulatory post, I'd venture to guess that the couple celebrated their nuptials with friends this past weekend.
So, who is this man?
Well, according to a 2014 New Yorker profile of Broad City writers and stars Glazer and Jacobson, Rooklin was enrolled at New York University where he was working on postdoctoral work in molecular modeling. Basically, he's a scientist. (Opposites attract, right?) The writer of the piece provided a key description of the smart guy, which I will share: "A trim clean-cut white man in his thirties, with glasses, Rooklin wore green cords, green sneakers, and a blue crewneck. 'By going to see [Glazer and Jacobon's] live shows over the years, I’ve gotten an idea of the core facet of their movement,' he told me. 'If you remove the divide between performer and audience, you have something else. It’s like a collaboration.'"
Congrats to the happy couple!
