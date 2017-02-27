Penn Badgley's Gossip Girl character Dan dated pretty much all of the ladies of the Upper East Side before wedding Serena (Blake Lively) in the show's series finale. (Personally, I was rooting for Dan to ride off into the sunset with Blair, but that couple was not meant to be.) Now, Badgley has followed in his television character's footsteps: the musician has ditched his Lonely Boy persona and is officially a married man.
According to E! Online, Badgley got hitched to singer and doula Domino Kirke on Monday. The pair, whom were first spotted out in July of 2014, wed at a courthouse in Manhattan, rather than in an Upper East Side penthouse a la Serena and Dan.
Like his Gossip Girl character, Badgley also married a New York scenester, even if she is by way of London. Domino is the daughter of famous drummer Simon Kirke, and the sister of Girls star Jemima Kirke and Mozart in the Jungle star Lola Kirke. With her vintage-chic clothes and passion for the arts, Domino is much more Vanessa (Jessica Szohr) than Serena — and she seems like a perfect match for the MOTHXR singer.
Just look how sweet these two are in Domino's Instagram, simply captioned "Married."
Lola Kirke shared a sweet picture from Domino's wedding day with her siblings and Domino's son from her previous relationship, Cassius Riley. She joked about the family's fashion choices at the big event, writing:
"When someone gets married in a courthouse, it's really an open invitation to everyone but the beautiful bride to explore all that fashion has to offer. Here, I try a look simply called 'Pants,' as Cassius goes for 'That Dude from #incubus' and Jemima experiments with 'Off to Therapy!' Congratulations @dominokirke. We love you."
Jemima took to Twitter to share her, err, congratulations, writing:
"Congratulations ya shitheads! @PennBadgley and @DominoKirke it's all downhill from here. In a good way!"
May these Brooklynites remain as happy and as cool as they were on their wedding day.
Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Badgley and Kirke wed in Brooklyn. They married in Manhattan.
