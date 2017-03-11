DEAR LORD! IT'S FINALLY HERE!— Kat Von D (@thekatvond) March 9, 2017
Tattoo artist turned television personality turned full-time makeup mogul Kat Von D is just like us in that she gets some of her best beauty inspiration from Instagram.
The edgy impresario followed up her recent parade of spring product launches by teaming up with four fellow makeup artists that she handpicked from her Instagram feed to form the first iteration of the Kat Von D Beauty Artistry Collective. She also launched its companion new YouTube channel, which we're preemptively and unabashedly obsessed with.
Von D marked the initiative's debut with a video offering an update on the expansion of her brand and introducing the members of her Artistry Collective.
Who are they, exactly? The Kat Von D Beauty Artistry Collective consists of Kelseyanna Fitzpatrick, Tara Buenrostro, Steffanie Strazzere, and Leah Carmichael, four "badass" women with unique and visually spectacular specialities that the lady in charge doesn't hesitate to praise.
According to Von D, Carmichael has "mastered complexion. She just makes everybody look so flawless and glowing," while the "immensely talented" Strazzere specializes in a romantic, gothic aesthetic. Buenrostro inspired Von D to rethink her "entire eyeliner life," while Fitzpatrick can "school all of us on everything."
Together, the collective will be helping Von D with product development, photo shoots, and social media. The group will also be teaching global master classes and working together on weekly YouTube videos that will debut Mondays at noon. Meaning, our Monday lunch breaks are officially booked.
Watch the team's first video in full, below.
