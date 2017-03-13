Is It 2002 Again, Because Louis Vuitton Logo Bags Are Everywhere

Louis Vuitton — and its two-toned brown canvas logo — has a rich history: And we don't mean dating back to yesterday when Kendall Jenner was spotted carrying an old-school Louis Vuitton x Murakami Mini Speedy bag. The interlocking LV monogram actually first appeared in 1896, when Vuitton himself was still overseeing the then-luggage-centric company. Over 100 years later, its been covered in graffiti, adorned with cherries, and decorated with polka dots; its been cut-up, colored, and reworked into not just new silhouettes, but completely new items all-together (hello, iPhone case). And though current creative director Nicolas Ghesquière is responsible for the iconic print's runway resurgence, its the editors, bloggers, models, and It girls on the streets who have given new life to a piece that reminds us of how we dressed in 2002 — and what more could we want from four long weeks of street style photos than a hefty dose of nostalgia?
From pouches and mini chests to the ever-so-practical (and totally adorable) backpacks, no print was found more across New York, London, Milan, and Paris than the classic LV. If you need further convincing that this "vintage" look is, in fact, back, let the style stars ahead show you how it's done. Or, just ask Kylie Jenner.