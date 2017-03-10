It's hard to imagine a time when Jennifer Lopez wasn't the pinnacle of fabulous. Nowadays, she may look most comfortable in couture, but back when she was just starting out, the fashion choices made available to her served as a personal indicator that she indeed had made it. On a recent appearance on The Real, J.Lo explained how the state of one particular part of her wardrobe convinced her that she was, in fact, successful.
"In my mind, it's been different moments," Lopez told the hosts on The Real. One snapshot that came to mind, though, was when she was promoting her first album, On The 6, which came out in 1999. "'If You Had My Love' was a hit so they sent me to Europe," she explained. Lopez had pretty bad jet lag on arrival, though, so she found herself wandering around her hotel in the middle of the night. That's when she found it: "I went into the room where they set up my clothes and shoes — and there were so many shoes there."
This segment of her traveling wardrobe struck a chord with her because, in her mind, it signaled a bigger journey. "I remember having no shoes — having one pair of sneakers and one pair of school shoes," Lopez continued. "Now, I was like, 'Holy...I have so many shoes.'"
"It was moments like that, when you realized where you started and where you got to," she noted. "It's an amazing thing." Now, imagine if 2017 J.Lo could tell 1999 J.Lo that she'd go on to design her own range of luxury footwear. Her mind would be blown.
