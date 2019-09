"In my mind, it's been different moments," Lopez told the hosts on The Real . One snapshot that came to mind, though, was when she was promoting her first album, On The 6, which came out in 1999. "'If You Had My Love' was a hit so they sent me to Europe," she explained. Lopez had pretty bad jet lag on arrival, though, so she found herself wandering around her hotel in the middle of the night. That's when she found it: "I went into the room where they set up my clothes and shoes — and there were so many shoes there."