E! reports that David Arquette and his wife, Christina, welcomed their second son yesterday. In a sweet Instagram post, David gave his followers a cute snapshot of the little boy wearing a standard-issue blue-and-pink beanie from the hospital. The close-up shot doesn't just show off the baby's cherubic cheeks. David also revealed the baby's name, which is a tribute to his late sister, actor and activist Alexis Arquette.
"Augustus Alexis Arquette || March 8, 2017," he captioned the photo.
The couple told E! that they'd call their new arrival Gus. And as for that middle name? We can't think of a better way to honor the Arquettes' late sister, who passed away last year. She was 47. Alexis had over 70 credits — both men and women characters — to her name, including roles in Pulp Fiction, The Wedding Singer, and Last Exit to Brooklyn. Just last month, outrage erupted when the Academy Awards' In Memoriam segment did not include her. With Augustus' middle name, Alexis will live on in a totally different way.
David and Christina announced the pregnancy last October via Instagram as well. In a short video, we can see the couple's first son, Charlie, canoodling a photo of a sonogram. He hugs and kisses the photo before looking up at his mother, asking, "A baby?"
"Yeah! It's a baby in my belly! Say, 'Hi, brother!'" Christina responded. The 2-year-old lit up and said, "Hi baby! Hi brother!" and gave the photo even more kisses.
"So incredibly blessed and honored that my wife @christinaarquette is pregnant with a baby boy!" David captioned it. "Thank you Christina and humbled gratitude to G-D for this tremendous gift! Charlie and Coco are so excited and I am over the moon!!!"
David has one child, Coco Riley, with his previous wife, Courteney Cox.
