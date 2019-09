The couple told E! that they'd call their new arrival Gus. And as for that middle name? We can't think of a better way to honor the Arquettes' late sister, who passed away last year. She was 47. Alexis had over 70 credits — both men and women characters — to her name, including roles in Pulp Fiction, The Wedding Singer, and Last Exit to Brooklyn. Just last month, outrage erupted when the Academy Awards' In Memoriam segment did not include her. With Augustus' middle name, Alexis will live on in a totally different way.