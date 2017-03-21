So would you say you understand Donald Trump’s voters and the movement that led him to being elected?

“I beyond understand it. I grew up in the poorest state in America. I understand the resentment that Trump feeds into that makes him so wildly popular with those people. There used to be someone at my company who went to Harvard. He pulled up [at my house one day], and I was up underneath my car, changing my own oil. He was like, ‘Why on Earth would you do that?’ This blue-collar skill was disgusting to him. That is an unconscious bias that a lot of liberals have. It is part of why red state people don’t feel respected. We have to push back on big issues, like racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism and Islamophobia. But looking down their nose at people who like NASCAR is so counterproductive. Frankly, it’s obnoxious.”