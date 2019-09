Wu, who has been tweeting about her plans confirmed to VentureBeat that she's gearing up for a 2018 campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives. Wu hasn't announced which district she plans to run for, though, because she doesn't want to tip off potential opponents, according to CNN "The reason I decided to run is simple: [President-elect Donald] Trump is terrifyingly now in the White House," she said. "I can’t sit by making pleasant video game distractions for the next four years while the Constitution is under assault. Hillary [Clinton] ran a brave marathon, and now it’s time for women of my generation to pick up that baton and commit to public service."Wu was one of a number of women in the industry whose experience being targeted by hateful comments and death threats from supporters of the #GamerGate movement have made headlines in recent years.She cited some of that vitriol she's faced in explaining her decision to run.