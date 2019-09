Wintour also happens to always be the first one in, and the first one out, at any fashion show — and, for many, a Wintour sighting is a rite of passage for working in the industry. No matter how jaded you might feel from fashion or how many followers you have on Instagram, it's still pretty exciting to see her sitting stoically in the front row. That excitement apparently extends to her celebrity counterparts, too: To commemorate International Women's Day, Teyana Taylor shared an image of her and Wintour, one of her "sheroes" — well, sort of.