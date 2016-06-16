Amy Schumer & Anna Wintour, Switching Lives? Yes, That Actually Went Down

Amy Schumer is on this month's Vogue cover, and the magazine released a video starring the comedian to accompany her Annie Leibovitz-shot cover and spread. Given the subject's profession — and Anna Wintour's appreciation of good humor — Condé Nast put together quite the bit to celebrate the cover. The clip, which was written by Schumer herself, imagines a world where the respected comedian and legendary fashion editor trade lives for a day. Naturally, hijinks ensue.
The video begins in Wintour's intimidatingly perfect office, where the duo goes back and forth about whose job is easier; whether they could walk a mile in each other's shoes (wedge sneakers for Schumer, peep-toe stilettos for Wintour), and so forth. And so, the challenge arises: Could they successfully switch jobs for a single day?
For Schumer, this involves picking between nearly identical sweaters while holding a larger-than-Venti latte. (That cerulean struggle is real, y'all.) For Wintour, there's a brief stint onstage at the famed Comedy Cellar, complete with a mic drop and a killer kicker. ("Remember: Wintour is coming.") This explains that suspicious sighting at Comedy Cellar, as reported by Page Six — although, we're still keeping our fingers crossed for Wintour to have a cameo on Inside Amy Schumer. Clearly, the editor is in high demand by the Comedy Central crowd.
Ultimately, it seems that stand-up life suited Wintour, who proclaims that she "could get into this." She is coming up on 30 years at the glossy — perhaps she could be contemplating a career change. Might it involve a Netflix special, as a follow-up to The First Monday in May? This scenario is uncertain at best (okay, it's pretty unlikely). But Seth Meyers called it first: Anna Wintour is a low-key comedy icon. Watch the full video, below.
The video begins in Wintour's intimidatingly perfect office, where the duo goes back and forth about whose job is easier; whether they could walk a mile in each other's shoes (wedge sneakers for Schumer, peep-toe stilettos for Wintour), and so forth. And so, the challenge arises: Could they successfully switch jobs for a single day?
For Schumer, this involves picking between nearly identical sweaters while holding a larger-than-Venti latte. (That cerulean struggle is real, y'all.) For Wintour, there's a brief stint onstage at the famed Comedy Cellar, complete with a mic drop and a killer kicker. ("Remember: Wintour is coming.") This explains that suspicious sighting at Comedy Cellar, as reported by Page Six — although, we're still keeping our fingers crossed for Wintour to have a cameo on Inside Amy Schumer. Clearly, the editor is in high demand by the Comedy Central crowd.
Ultimately, it seems that stand-up life suited Wintour, who proclaims that she "could get into this." She is coming up on 30 years at the glossy — perhaps she could be contemplating a career change. Might it involve a Netflix special, as a follow-up to The First Monday in May? This scenario is uncertain at best (okay, it's pretty unlikely). But Seth Meyers called it first: Anna Wintour is a low-key comedy icon. Watch the full video, below.
Advertisement