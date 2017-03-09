Eva Mendes's Simple Eating Regimen Is So Refreshing

You're always hearing about some crazy new dietary regimen celebrities are trying out, from Gwyneth Paltrow's no-corn detox plan to Gisele and Tom Brady's prohibition on dairy, flour, sugar, and salt that's not from the Himalayas. So it's refreshing to hear about Eva Mendes's diet, which is optimized for convenience rather than some skewed version of health.
"I try to think about [food] as fuel for my body," she told SHAPE for the magazine's April cover story. "I grew up eating rice and beans, so I want some kind of grain in every meal. For lunch, I usually have salmon and rice or quinoa, and I try to include a salad. I’ll eat the same thing for dinner. I’m a creature of habit in that way."
That sounds pretty sensible, since you don't always have the time to cook or buy two separate meals every day, especially when you're a busy working parent.
"What I am looking forward to is the time when dinner becomes a sit-down situation again," she said. "Right now I’m in survival mode with two babies, eating on the go."
The actress and model does something a bit different for breakfast, though. She considers eggs "magic" because "you can do so much with them," and the protein helps her start her day with energy. Scrambled eggs and Ezekiel toast are a staple for her, but she enjoys the occasional muffin. She's also a fan of black beans, Cadbury eggs, and sweets in general — not for breakfast, though.
Mendes has an equally sane attitude toward exercise. "Working out allows me to spend time on myself," she said. "Knowing that I have an hour to dedicate to my wellness is a priority for me now."
When you're juggling an acting career, two kids, and a beauty line, finding time for yourself — and minimizing the time you spend stressing over meals — sounds extra important.
