We love her sentiment, and we want to take things a step further. She advocates kindness towards others, which is hugely important. We would also like to advocate kindness towards oneself. As in: If you find yourself in a situation you don't like, or makes you uncomfortable, speak up or get out. Many times, people of all genders will make themselves less-than to appease a superior, or a coworker, a lover, or a friend. You might be making their day 5% easier, but you carry around a negative feeling in your gut.