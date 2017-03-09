You may know Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar, and the First Men, Lady of the Seven Kingdoms, Protector of the Realm, Lady Paramount of the Crownlands, Princess of Dragonstone, Queen of Meereen, and Khaleesi of the Great Green Sea, but she would also like you to know that she is a feminist.
Clarke penned an essay as part of her stint guest-editing the monthlong All Women Everywhere project on Huffington Post UK.
Her essay deals with feminism on a mostly ground level. Unlike her character on Game of Thrones, Clarke is not in fact a worldwide leader. We know, take a breath. It'll all be ok. Entitled "The New Sexy," Clarke's essay focuses on how people of all genders can effect positive change in their day-to-day lives. Her main cause is kindness.
"For example, having the confidence to look someone in the eye, and speak to them as an equal, regardless of their gender, race or sexuality -- that is kind," Clarke writes. "It is a small gesture towards showing that person that they are acknowledged. Imagine, just for a moment, that we all strive to be kinder to one another on a small, day by day, sincere level, wouldn’t that actually feel really incredible?"
We love her sentiment, and we want to take things a step further. She advocates kindness towards others, which is hugely important. We would also like to advocate kindness towards oneself. As in: If you find yourself in a situation you don't like, or makes you uncomfortable, speak up or get out. Many times, people of all genders will make themselves less-than to appease a superior, or a coworker, a lover, or a friend. You might be making their day 5% easier, but you carry around a negative feeling in your gut.
So be kind to yourself. If that means telling someone off for being sexist, or just getting guac on your burrito, do it. Oh, and be nice to others. That's a no-brainer.
