This Couple Had A Real-Life Mermaid Wedding

A wedding provides a great excuse to throw an over-the-top celebration. That's why we 100% support Susana and Jovany Zamos, who just held the most creative wedding ceremony we've ever heard of.
The Boston couple are fans of the beach, but getting married in the sand was too ordinary for them. Instead, they decided to get married on a sandbar in the Caribbean Sea. For real. Their 100 guests departed on a boat in Cozumel, Mexico for the sandbar El Cielo, Elle reports. There, the Zamoses said their vows with their lower bodies submerged in the ocean and kissed underwater.
Even though they were all wet, the couple still managed to look stylish, with Susana in a pouffy pale pink Maggie Sottero dress and Jovany in a blue button-down and bowtie.
It took underwater photographers and a drone to capture this whole scene. "I was shooting from the boat, then I jumped into the water wearing a snorkel, mask, and wetsuit and mermaid cap in the middle of a wedding! When do you ever get to do something like that?!" principal photographer Sol Tamargo said on the photography company Del Sol Photography's site. "Doing something out of the ordinary is challenging but we live for these unique moments — the more ‘impossible’ the better!"
The theme of the wedding had a special significance for Susana. "I have always loved the water. I’m a scuba diver and was fortunate enough to grow up with a pool in the backyard and the sea not far away. My happiest days were always in the water," she said on the site.
For Jovany, the thrill lay in helping bring his wife's vision to life. "I think every woman has a dream, and for that dream to come true, you need someone," he says in a video of the wedding. "I'm proud that her dream came true and she's living like she dreamt it."
See more photos of their mermaid wedding, ahead.