Let These Cute Wedding Moments Help You Forget All The Bad Parts Of 2016

We know, we know: By now, it's downright banal to call for the rotting heap of garbage that has been 2016 to hurry up and end already. We have no idea what 2017 holds in store (although our wedding pantsuits are ready for anything. Bring it.). Still, we wait for the sparkly ball to drop as a symbolic refresher, and perhaps an excuse to hope for better things to come.
And as we count down to the final minutes of the shittiest year in recent history, we can still reflect on a few of the brighter spots. After all, people found love, got engaged, walked down the aisle, and wrote countless thank-you notes for countless stand mixers. And we think many of these stories are worth celebrating.
Ahead, read about an 86-year-old bride, a special-ed. teacher who included her students in her wedding, and other stories that made us laugh, cry, and believe in love again. These are the best wedding moments of 2016.
